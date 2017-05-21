21 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Wants the Presidency's Power Strengthened

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

The Presidency must be strengthened to ensure it best runs the heart of government, the ANC NEC's legislature and governance subcommittee said on Sunday.

"Given the scale and complexity of government's delivery across three spheres of government and the SOEs, the strategic centre of power in the Presidency must be strengthened," said the subcommittee in a statement.

The subcommittee noted that "some of the SOEs [State Owned Enterprises] are plagued by issues of poor governance and allegations of corruption.

It said the finalisation of "governance and oversight protocols" for the SOEs was in process.

Furthermore the ANC said it was reviewing current systems of traditional leadership, suggesting that the roles and responsibilities of these leaders needed to be fully clear.

"Intense engagements and consultations with key role players in the traditional governance system is underway."

A conference on the matter was also planned for the future.

Source: News24

