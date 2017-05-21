21 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: First Lady Meets Celebrated Ghanaian Neurosurgery Resident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Nancy Abu-Bonserah, the first Ghanaian and only black female to gain admission to Johns Hopkins University to read neurosurgery.
By Kwame Dankwah

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of Ghana has met with trailblazer, Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, a Ghanaian neurosurgeon making waves across the world.

Earlier in 2017, YEN reported the inspiring story of Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who was the first African female neurosurgery resident at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Her story was given maximum media coverage as most people considered a great feat and achievement by all measures.

Mrs Akufo-Addo after meeting the esteemed neurosurgeon, took to her official Instagram page to announce the meeting.

She posted, "I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who is the first black female neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital".

Madam Rebecca indicated that Nancy was extremely pleased with the prospects that youth of Ghana hold for the future.

I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who is the first black female neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Proudly Ghanaian, she is excited for the possibilities ahead for Ghanaian neurosurgery long term and mentoring girls and women in the sciences, technology and medicine. #GhanaianWomenWhoInspire A post shared by Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@rakufoaddo) on

She believed that this would have a trickling effect on the country.

"Proudly Ghanaian, she is excited for the possibilities ahead for Ghanaian neurosurgery long term and mentoring girls and women in the sciences, technology and medicine", Mrs Akufo-Addo added.

Related: Supreme Court Freezes Gov't Accounts Over Judgement Debt

Ghana

Ghana Grabs First Slot to FIFA U-17 World Cup

The twinkle twinkle little Starlets [Black Starlets] of Ghana became the first African team to qualify for the FIFA U-17… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.