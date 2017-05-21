Ghana: First Lady Meets Celebrated Ghanaian Neurosurgery Resident

Photo: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Nancy Abu-Bonserah, the first Ghanaian and only black female to gain admission to Johns Hopkins University to read neurosurgery.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of Ghana has met with trailblazer, Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, a Ghanaian neurosurgeon making waves across the world.

Earlier in 2017, YEN reported the inspiring story of Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who was the first African female neurosurgery resident at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Her story was given maximum media coverage as most people considered a great feat and achievement by all measures.

Mrs Akufo-Addo after meeting the esteemed neurosurgeon, took to her official Instagram page to announce the meeting.

She posted, "I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who is the first black female neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital".

Madam Rebecca indicated that Nancy was extremely pleased with the prospects that youth of Ghana hold for the future.

I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, who is the first black female neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Proudly Ghanaian, she is excited for the possibilities ahead for Ghanaian neurosurgery long term and mentoring girls and women in the sciences, technology and medicine.

She believed that this would have a trickling effect on the country.

"Proudly Ghanaian, she is excited for the possibilities ahead for Ghanaian neurosurgery long term and mentoring girls and women in the sciences, technology and medicine", Mrs Akufo-Addo added.

