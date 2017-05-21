21 May 2017

South Africa: SA Hunter 'Trampled to Death By Elephants in Zimbabwe' - Report

Zimbabwe's national wildlife authority has confirmed the death of a South African hunter killed by elephants near Hwange in the west of the country this weekend, it was reported on Sunday.

Zimparks acting spokesperson Simukai Nyasha said the hunter, Theunis Botha, "unknowingly got in the middle of a breeding herd of elephants with several calves" in the Gwayi conservancy on Friday and was trampled to death, the Bulawayo-based Sunday News reports.

Botha was reported to be on a hunt with a client at the time of his death.

His body has been taken to a mortuary at the nearby Hwange Colliery Hospital, according to the report.

Reaction has been flooding in on Facebook to news of Botha's death, allegedly on a ranch known as Good Luck Farm.

Zimbabwe-based Kuronda Safaris said: "It was a pleasure to have got to know Theunis he was a great man with a fantastic sense of humour we are really going to miss him and our times and stories around the camp fire."

Simon Sparks said: "A legend has fallen but will never be forgotten... It's with a sad heart that we say goodbye to you Oom Theunis Botha. Our deepest condolences to the family. May God be with you all in this difficult time... R.I.P."

Gauteng-based Africa Big Hunt Booking Agent posted: "With great sadness we confirm that fellow professional hunter, outfitter and friend Theunis Botha passed away late (Friday) afternoon during a hunting accident in Zimbabwe. All our condolences and sympathy goes to Carike and kids in this time of great loss and sadness."

South Africa

