21 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Kill 13 Boko Haram Terrorists in Lake Chad

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — MILITARY troops drawn from the 8 Task Force Division , Maiduguri, on Saturday, killed 13 members of the Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad region.

The troops operating in Chikun Gudu, Tumbuma Karami and Tumbuma Baba, according to a statement by Col.Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, killed the 13 terrorists while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The feat was achieved during clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad.

It was gathered that the troops of 8 Task Force Division hit the few remaining Boko Haram hideouts and what was left of their logistics holding.

During the operation, the troops recovered three AK 47 and one pump action riffles,assorted riffle magazines and 306 rounds of ammunition ,tool box, deep freezer and a Toyota gun truck.

Also,the troops destroyed two other Toyota Hilux vehicles,one Toyota truck, two motorcycles and six bicycles.

In a similar circumstance, troops of 242 Battalion, acting on a tip off, rounded up ten suspected Boko Haram smugglers.

The suspects, who according to the statement, comprised six females and four males, were arrested in Monguno and Nolwodo Malgori with assorted household items, foodstuffs and N63,060 cash.

The statement said the arrested suspects were being profiled to determine the extent of their involvement in the Boko Haram insurgency.

