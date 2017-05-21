A changed ANC government is not enough - only a completely new one will do, said Democratic Leader Mmusi Maimane in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State on Sunday.

"Changing leaders at the top will only give corruption a new face and a new name," said the opposition leader at a party gathering.

"The only way to get rid of corruption and put the people first is through a new government."

He suggested the country would not get better - "if you're still waiting for the ANC to get better - to kick out Jacob Zuma - and to put someone else in his place."

Source: News24