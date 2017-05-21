21 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Need a New Government, Not a Changed One - DA

Tagged:

Related Topics

A changed ANC government is not enough - only a completely new one will do, said Democratic Leader Mmusi Maimane in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State on Sunday.

"Changing leaders at the top will only give corruption a new face and a new name," said the opposition leader at a party gathering.

"The only way to get rid of corruption and put the people first is through a new government."

He suggested the country would not get better - "if you're still waiting for the ANC to get better - to kick out Jacob Zuma - and to put someone else in his place."

Source: News24

South Africa

Rally Protests Violence Against Women and Children

Protesters, most of them men, have marched through the streets of South Africa's capital to protest violence against… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.