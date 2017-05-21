Photo: Citizen TV

Flags of EAC member states (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The East African Community Heads of State yesterday told the European Union to remove economic and trade sanctions on Burundi if it expects the member states to sign the Economic Partnerships Agreement (EPA).

Speaking in the city at the conclusion of the Summit both the outgoing EAC chairman Tanzanian President John Magufuli and the incoming chair Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Burundi is a key member of the regional bloc and no trade deal can be signed without its involvement.

"In our meeting we have deliberated on the EPA issue and we have decided that we cannot sign it without the involvement of Burundi which is under EU sanctions. Of course there are still some issues in the agreement that we are continuing to sort out but removing sanctions could serve as a catalyst for us to sign," President Magufuli said at a briefing held after the summit.

In October 2015 the EU imposed sanctions against four Burundians. The sanctions included travel restrictions and asset freeze of the four persons "whose activities are undermining democracy or obstructing efforts to achieve a political solution to the current crisis in Burundi," according to a statement issued by the EU at the time of imposing the sanctions. The sanctions were to last for one year but were renewed in September 2016 and would last till October 31 2017.

Interestingly the statement said the measures against the four Burundians were part of the EU's action in support of efforts by the by the EAC and the African Union.

Keep off EAC affairs, EU warned

But yesterday the EAC leaders told the EU to keep off the region's internal affairs, or at least to stop taking unilateral decisions to punish specific member states.

"Our bone of contention with the EU is putting sanctions on Burundi unilaterally... You can't come into my house and punish one of my children without my involvement," President Museveni said soon after taking over the chairmanship of EAC from his Tanzanian counterpart Dr Magufuli, adding that Burundi was so important member of the EAC that it could not be left out.

"Because the Burundi's industrial base is nascent they depend so much on other EAC member states for the supply of consumer goods. And for this reason Burundi has always been a natural member of the region," President Museveni noted.

Now EAC united on trade negotiations

Yesterday's joint decision on the way forward for EPA was the first significant pronouncement that they had made on the trade deal after the member states had been divided among two groups, with one comprising Kenya and Rwanda pushing for immediate signing of the deal while Tanzania and Uganda calling for more deliberations. In fact the first group to have anything to do with a report conducted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa that warned of dire economic consequences for EAC if they signed the EPA.

The differences in opinion on the trade negotiations among member states still exist but President Museveni said they will seek to iron them out and form a common stand.

"My duty now as the new chairman of the EAC is to work to ensure we harmonise our position on EPA before we can sign it," President Museveni said. One of the reasons that had made Kenya push for meeting the deadline of the signing of the EAC-EU trade deal was the fear that its products could attract higher tariffs when exported to the EU. The remaining EAC countries would continue enjoying zero tariffs on the goods they export to the EU under the Everything But Arms arrangement. But President Museveni yesterday said this would be taken care of. "I will soon lead a delegation of the EAC to the Brussels to tell them not to punish Kenya."

He also hinted that the Heads of State have decided to be united on the EAC-EU trade negotiations. He said the more important task ahead was to ensure the EAC integration advanced according to plans, that the EAC become much more stronger and that the whole process resulted into prosperity, improved security and kinship among East Africans.

"If we are not united as a region, we will not be able to compete in this world... And we will be in a weak position when we negotiation with big powers," President Museveni said.

He told the EU to stop pressuring the EAC member states to sign EPA. "The other time an official from the EU was in Kenya attending a conference. So here they come they telling Kenya... 'You should sign the deal before the official gets back to Brussels... This is your only opportunity,'... So I told Kenyans tell them to let the official to come back to Kenya another time and we will sign the deal," he said amidst laughter from the audience.

He also added that at another time Brussels also told EAC leaders to sign the deal before European Members of Parliament to on vacations.

"I have never gone for vacations for the past 47 years. So when you tell me about vacation I do not follow... let the MPs go on vacations... "