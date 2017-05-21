Kenya: Wife Stabs Husband to Death Over Drinking Habit

A mechanic based in Maralal town has been stabbed to death by his wife following a domestic quarrel.

The deceased, Zachary Wambugu, was stabbed in the thigh by his wife and died early Sunday morning, while receiving treatment at the Samburu County Referral Hospital.

Mr Wambugu, a father of two, is said to have been involved in a domestic brawl with his wife over his alcohol drinking habit prior to the incident.

According to his 10-year-old daughter, her mother stabbed him in his bedroom as he retired to bed in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Humphrey Onyango, a colleague to the deceased who visited the home on Sunday morning said police officers found the knife used in the incident hidden under the pillow.

"Earlier on, the suspect insisted that her husband had been attacked and injured as he returned home at around 3am from a nearby club. After a thorough search in the house, the officers found a blood stained knife hidden under her pillow," said Mr Onyango who termed his late friend as a humble man.

The victim's wife is said to have cleaned the blood stained floor to hide the evidence.

Samburu Central Office r Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Abagarro Guyo confirmed the incident saying the suspect has been arrested and will be soon arraigned in court and charged with murder.

"The suspect has been apprehended and police officers are conducting further investigations into the matter to unravel what could have transpired before the incident," said Mr Guyo.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Samburu County referral hospital's mortuary.