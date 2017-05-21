South Africa: Mob Kills 'Abusive Boyfriend'

Two people were killed in two separate mob justice incidents in Limpopo over the weekend.

At Hlogotlou members of the community hunted down and killed a man who allegedly abused his girlfriend, after he allegedly doused her in petrol and set her alight.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident occurred at Monsterlus Unit B after members of the community went on a rampage tracing the man until they caught him and assaulted him with various objects.

It is alleged that the man went to his girlfriend's homestead at Monsterlus (Matsitsi) where he attacked the her and her younger sister.

A friend of the girls saw the incident and screamed for help. Members of the community responded and chased the man until they caught him and stoned him to death.

"The deceased's girlfriend and her younger sister were admitted to hospital for medical treatment with serious injuries," said Ngoepe.

The suspects are still unknown and no arrests have been made. Police investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile in Mankweng outside Polokwane, police are also on the hunt for a group of community members who stoned a 24-year old man to death.

The man was attacked by community members who accused him of killing Lawrence Ngaletsane Botabota at a liquor outlet on Friday night.

Members of the community have been warned to stop taking the law into their own hands by killing suspected criminals. They should instead call the police.

Anyone with information about the suspects in both incidents may contact the Provincial Detectives Lieutenant Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 082 499 8389 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or sms the crime line at 32211.

Source: News24