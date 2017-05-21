South Africa: Stormers Blow As Treeby Suspended for Three Weeks

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Shaun Treeby of the Stormers for contravening Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent, after he was cited during a Super Rugby Match at the weekend.

Treeby has been suspended from all forms of the game for 3 weeks, up to and including Saturday 10 June 2017.

The incident occurred in the 46th minute of the match between the Stormers and Blues played at Newlands, Cape Town on May, 19.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Stephen Hardy assessed the case.

In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, as well as an explanation from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Thembelani Mayosi, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the citing under Law 10.4(e)"

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent Judicial record over a long professional career and his early guilty plea the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including the Saturday 10 June 2017."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24