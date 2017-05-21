21 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Ekurhuleni Residents Assured of Urgent Service Delivery

Pretoria — Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has assured residents of Mayfield that service delivery has been prioritised and will be conducted with the utmost urgency.

During his Siyaqhuba drive, a mayoral programme aimed at tackling service delivery challenges, the Mayor said challenges like illegal dumping, burst water pipes and issues of lack of proper housing were identified and resolved on the spot.

"It cannot be normal for our people to live under such indecent conditions, our presence here today must bring about urgent change in this area," said Mayor Masina on Sunday.

This, as residents of Mayfield Extension 1, in Daveyton, told Mayor Masina and a team of senior officials from the City of the challenges that they face daily.

Shack dweller Nomnyamezela Mangwane, 57, told the Mayor how desperate she was to get a proper house for her family. This, as her husband is gravely ill in hospital and his condition is worsened by the living conditions.

Mangwane said she has been applying for a house since 1996.

The iyaqhuba team noted challenges that need proper planning and sufficient budget allocation such as tarring of roads, installation of proper water and sanitation system.

During the feedback session the Mayor assured the residents of Mayfield Extension 1 that the process to deliver services will be done with utmost urgency in the area.

