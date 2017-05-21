21 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Communications Department to Empower Local Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Communications Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala will today interact with the community of Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

"The outreach programme will focus on how the Department of Communications can empower local community media platforms as well how the ministry can bridge the digital divide in local communities," said the Ministry of Communications.

The Deputy Minister's outreach programme on Sunday forms part of her Budget Vote programme. This, as Deputy Minister Mahambehlala together with Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will present the 2017 Communications Budget Vote on Friday, 26 May.

The Deputy Minister, who will be accompanied by Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Trudy Dijana, is expected to visit ward 7, as well as Radio Gamkaland fm.

This radio station is a beneficiary of Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through its local community radio development programs.

"The Deputy Minister's visit to area forms part of government programmes aimed at galvanising communities to actively participate in the implementation of the National Development Plan towards radical socioeconomic transformation and social cohesion," said the Ministry on Saturday.

South Africa

Rally Protests Violence Against Women and Children

Protesters, most of them men, have marched through the streets of South Africa's capital to protest violence against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.