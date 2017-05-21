South Africa: Communications Department to Empower Local Community

Pretoria — Communications Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala will today interact with the community of Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

"The outreach programme will focus on how the Department of Communications can empower local community media platforms as well how the ministry can bridge the digital divide in local communities," said the Ministry of Communications.

The Deputy Minister's outreach programme on Sunday forms part of her Budget Vote programme. This, as Deputy Minister Mahambehlala together with Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will present the 2017 Communications Budget Vote on Friday, 26 May.

The Deputy Minister, who will be accompanied by Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Trudy Dijana, is expected to visit ward 7, as well as Radio Gamkaland fm.

This radio station is a beneficiary of Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through its local community radio development programs.

"The Deputy Minister's visit to area forms part of government programmes aimed at galvanising communities to actively participate in the implementation of the National Development Plan towards radical socioeconomic transformation and social cohesion," said the Ministry on Saturday.