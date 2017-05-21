South Africa: HSRC Commemorates Africa Week

Pretoria — The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has kick-started its Africa Week programme.

In a month where South Africa commemorates Africa Month, the HSRC together with partners have organised a series of events aimed at placing Africa firmly on the path to achieve sustainable development goals.

The Africa Week activities began on Sunday with the inaugural PhD Colloquium at Unisa where 80 students from around the continent came together to share their work aimed at responding to the continent's developmental challenges.

Colloquium participants deliberated on issues like poverty and inequality; opportunities and challenges in African economies which may hinder or promote sustainable development; science, technology and innovation.

On Monday, the 7th African Unity for Renaissance International Conference will be held at Freedom Park. The conference which will conclude on Wednesday will bring together more than 100 established African researchers and scholars to deliberate on emerging theories and practice in the fields of sustainable development, as well as science and technology, among others.

The 2017 Conference will bring together academics from countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Kenya and Swaziland.

Meanwhile, the HSRC will also host the 2017 Africa Day Expo which will comprise of two sessions that run concurrently, one at Kara Heritage Institute and the other at Freedom Park.

The celebration at Kara Heritage Institute will include invocation of the gods (muphaso) at the Kara Chapel; spiritual celebration in honour of African prophets; Mapungubwe cultural dialogue, as well as African art exhibitions, food tasting, and live cultural performances.

At Freedom Park, Minister of Science and Technology, Naledi Pandor, will lead a panel discussion. The Minister will also release the African Researchers Booklet.

The HSRC was established in 1968 as South Africa's statutory research agency.