21 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom to Keep Lights On This Winter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — As the winter season takes grip of the country, Eskom is ready to keep the lights on.

"Eskom has committed to continue keeping the lights on this winter despite the severe weather conditions that have already started to grip the country," said the power utility on Friday.

Eskom said it is aware that the past few weeks not only signalled the start of winter but also indicated the impact the weather conditions will have on the company's electricity distribution networks.

"The company has a plan: namely the Eskom Distribution Customer Centric Winter Plan that is designed to ensure that the public, Eskom staff and environmental safety are our priority," said Eskom Group Executive for Distribution, Mongezi Ntsokolo.

In addition, the winter plan has already been activated so that networks are able to cope with the extreme weather conditions, increased electricity demand, as well as respond to and restore network faults timeously.

"Part of the plan is to prevent and implement measures that will assist in avoiding possible equipment failures and incidents, the management of the network delivery failures for the national and provincial networks in winter, the implementation of emergency preparedness plans to manage power system interruptions that might materialize and the increased capacity of our customer contact centre," said Ntsokolo.

As temperatures continue to drop, Eskom has called on its customers to continue to use electricity sparingly.

"Customers also need to be vigilant of the risks of illegal electricity connections and we urge public support in reporting illegal activities like cable and electricity theft," said Ntsokolo.

South Africa

Rally Protests Violence Against Women and Children

Protesters, most of them men, have marched through the streets of South Africa's capital to protest violence against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.