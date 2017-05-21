South Africa: Missing Gauteng Teen Found Alive

Pretoria — The search for a 13-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, has been found alive at Park Station at the weekend, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"A search for a 13-year-old girl, reported missing at the Johannesburg Central police station, has been discontinued after she was found by her cousin at Park Station yesterday afternoon [Saturday]. At this stage it is unknown as to what was her state of health when she was found but it is believed that social workers will deal with the matter," the SAPS said on Sunday.

It was reported that teenager's stepfather phoned into a radio station saying police had ignored calls to find her. The stepfather has allegedly claimed that his pleas had been ignored at the Johannesburg Central police station when he reported her missing.

On Sunday, police said all available resources had been used to search for her.

The SAPS said allegations made against the police that they were reluctant to assist when her parents reported the matter are part of an internal investigation that is continuing to establish the conduct of its members when dealing with the members of the community.

The SAPS provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange has expressed concern about the attitude of members who fail to abide by the police's Code of Conduct.

"Police members must render a responsible and effective service of a high quality which is accessible to every person," said Commissioner De Lange.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies in co-operation with the City of Johannesburg will continue with operations aimed at rooting out criminal elements in the inner city, especially in abandoned buildings claimed to be hiding places for criminals.

"Any information received from the members of the community will be followed up without any delay," said police, who also thanked law-abiding members of the community who continue to co-operate with the police.