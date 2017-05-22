21 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shujaa Close Season With 5 Points in London

Photo: Kenya Rugby Union
Kenya's sevens rugby team (file photo).
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya's hopes of closing the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series season with a bang went up in smoke after succumbing to a deserved 45-5 defeat to Fiji in the London 7s Challenge Trophy semi-final played at the Twickenham Stadium on Sunday.

Disappointing Kenya collected five points in London as the season came to an end to finish 12th overall on 63 points.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu only managed to reach two Main Cup Quarter finals in Cape Town and Singapore, a massive drop in performance compared to last season where Kenya finished seventh on 98 points under the management of head coach Benjamin Ayimba.

Against Fiji, it was a one sided match as Kenya only got one try late in the second half through a solo effort from Dennis Ombachi.

With Fiji finding themselves contesting the Challenge Trophy for the first time since 2014, the Islanders sent a statement from kick-off when Josua Vakurunabili touched down over in the corner inside the first minute.

The Fijians showed class with Osea Kolinisau extending the lead to be one try shy of the leader at the top of Fiji's all-time try-scoring charts.

Fiji hit 40 points with two minutes left on the clock and then Waisea Nacuqu wraped up the win after a delightful no-look reverse offload from Amenoni Nasilasila.

@alexIsaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who hopes to inspire sportsmen achieve their dreams. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course....

