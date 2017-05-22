Uganda: Guard of Honour for Champions, Improved Podium, and a Kiss

Kampala — Shirts white as clean snow, the relegated Sadolin Paints - on their final bow in the Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) before beginning new life in the lower tier - formed two files, facing each other.

Then in another file, champions emerged from the home dressing room, a bold 'KCCA FC, Since 1963' plastered on the wall behind them, reminding everyone how long this team, founded by the late Samuel Wamala, has been around.

Wamala was head of the Council's Sewage Works section in the City Engineering Department at the time.

KCCA, 2-1 winners over Sadolin on Saturday, had earned this guard of honour after beating Lweza over a week ago to confirm a successful league title defence with two matches to spare.

The crowd at Phillip Omondi Stadium hardly measured up to that when KCCA annihilated Onduparaka at the same venue, where both teams contributed to the masses, but it was sufficient enough for a free-entry match that this was.

After a rather indecisive start, the hosts decided enough was enough, sweeping forward before striker Derrick Nsibambi played on strike-partner Geoffrey Sserunkuma to score the latter's 21st goal on 11 minutes and end the campaign top scorer.

Shoot to kiss

In the middle of the park, Tom Masiko seemed to be everywhere, coordinating well with his most immediate neighbour Lawrence Bukenya and distributing to Paul Mucureezi and Isaac Muleme on either wing.

But when he got the ball from Sserunkuma on 22 minutes, looked left, then right, he decided against releasing it.

Instead, he faked a Sadolin player before taking one more stride and unleashing a pile driver from 18 yards that flew past Yunus Abubaker in the visitors' goal .

Masiko then began a run to the area near the corner flag, reaching out for his mum and kissing her through the wire mesh as the gentle sun set behind the gracious old lady.

"I couldn't control myself," Masiko narrated the kiss tale to Daily Monitor, "I found myself kissing her.

"She was so happy to see me scoring on this day. All my parents are here. Even my dad and sisters were all here to see me play today."

Mutebi baptised

Sadolin pulled one back on the hour when Karim Ndugwa capitalized on goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan's misjudged aerial movement to head home the consolation.

There were brief moments of antipathy after the final whistle as UPL organisers took close to 30 minutes assembling the podium, but when it finally went up, it was far more magnificent than any used in awarding ceremonies of recent history.

In between, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi and his coaching staff got a cold soak of water from his jubilant players.

"It has been a good season," Mutebi said, "I'm pleased with the players, the effort they have put in. I will still insist they are still learning, and the progress is reasonable."

The only ill-advised sight on the podium as Fufa president Moses Magogo handed over the trophy to skipper Denis Okot was UPL not finding space for a KCCA legend on it, with Tom Lwanga leading their cast in the pavilion looking on.

FINAL DAY UPL RESULTS

Bright Stars 2-0 JMC Hippos

Express 2-2 Soana

Bul 1-1 Onduparaka

Police 0-1 Lweza

Kirinya-Jinja 2-2 Proline

Vipers SC 2-0 The Saints

KCCA 2-1 Sadolin Paints

LAST 10 LEAGUE WINNERS

2017: KCCA

2016: KCCA

2015: Vipers SC

2014: KCC

2012: Express

2013: KCC

2011: URA

2010: Bunamwaya SC

2009: URA

2008: KCC

AZAM UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

TEAM P W D L F A Pts

KCCA 30 20 6 4 59 25 66

SC Villa 30 16 10 4 46 26 58

Vipers SC 30 14 10 6 35 18 52

URA 30 11 15 4 39 25 48

Onduparaka 30 11 12 7 33 41 45

Express 30 11 11 8 39 37 44

Soana 30 11 10 9 35 33 43

Proline 30 8 15 7 40 39 39

Bright Stars 30 6 16 8 25 28 34

Kirinya Jinja 30 6 15 9 20 22 33

Bul 30 8 9 13 27 32 33

The Saints 30 8 9 13 26 35 33

Police 30 8 9 13 29 40 33

Lweza 30 6 14 10 27 32 32

Sadolin Paints 30 5 11 14 17 30 26

JMC Hippos 30 0 10 20 15 52 7

TOP SCORERS

Player Goals Club

Geoffrey Sserunkuma 21 KCCA

Shaban Mohammad 13 Onduparaka

Tony Odur 12 Vipers SC

Nelson Senkatuka 11 Proline

Emmanuel Okwi 10 SC Villa