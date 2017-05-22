Photo: Tonny Omondi/The Nation

Nasa flag-bearer Raila Odinga speaks to congregants in ACK St Stephen’s Cathedral in Kisumu on May 21, 2017.

The Opposition Nasa coalition's presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, hit out at independent candidates in his Nyanza backyard, dismissing claims that he would back their candidature in the August 8 General Election.

Mr Odinga rallied his supporters to reject independents at the ballot, saying the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) needed numerical strength in both Houses of Parliament.

"Independents need to campaign for themselves. We have never said anywhere that we will campaign for them," Mr Odinga said during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Cathedral in Kisumu.

CONTROL OF PARLIAMENT

The declaration by Mr Odinga spells doom for the candidates, setting a stage for cracks in his Nyanza stronghold between ODM's choice and the partyless candidates.

He also said where ODM does not have candidates he will support those from Nasa affiliate parties.

Nasa comprises ODM, Wiper Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford-Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

Maintaining that their common enemy was the ruling Jubilee Party, Mr Odinga said ODM, which he leads, has fielded more than 200 candidates in all the constituencies countrywide and targets majority seats in all Houses -- county assemblies, the National Assembly and the Senate.

"We just don't want to win the presidency. We want to have majority in both Houses so that we can be able to prosecute our agenda.

"Our uniform is Orange; we are 10 million-plus strong. I am behind the ODM candidates and I urge those who have gone independent to support Nasa," he said.

PARTY BACKING

The Nasa chief added: "In the military, the uniform is the same to ensure safety of the soldiers as they battle the enemy. The same is replicated in a football pitch, where if both teams have similar uniforms the home team is asked to change.

"Equally, we want the same uniform to avoid confusion and stop people from scoring own goals."

The move has however set tongues wagging among the politicians who have gone the independent way, as well as their supporters.

Already, those who defected from ODM and opted to be independent are already jittery about associating with their former party.

SUPPORT WINNERS

Mr Odinga was accompanied by the ODM nominee for the Kisumu Central parliamentary seat, Gem Central MCA Fred Ouda, Kisumu County Assembly Chief Whip Isaiah Onyango, former mayor Sam Okello, Luo elder Odungi Randa and former Muhoroni MP Ayiecho Olweny.

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma was attending a meeting in Ahero where he was to meet other ODM candidates.

On Saturday, Mr Odinga led the Nasa brigade, including his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, to ask independent candidates to drop their bids and support nomination winners.

PENTAGON

He spoke at a funeral in Rarieda that was skipped by area MP Nicholas Gumbo, who is vying for the Siaya governorship as an independent.

Mr Mudavadi, Nasa's Premier Cabinet Secretary-designate, leads ANC while Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka heads Wiper.

Mr Mudavadi's deputies-to-be, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, lead Ford-K and CCM, respectively.

The five form the Nasa Pentagon.

ELECTIVE POSITIONS

A total of 3,752 candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie as independents.

Mr Odinga read the riot act to the independents at Chianda Primary School, during the funeral of Gladys Onono Amollo, the mother of Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro and former chairman of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman) Otiende Amollo.