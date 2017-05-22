Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju addresses journalists in Pangani, Nairobi, on May 16, 2017.

The Jubilee manifesto will emphasise pillar projects, some of which the opposition has threatened to revoke once in power, it has emerged.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the party looked into the future while crafting the manifesto "which will motivate Kenyans to re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta".

He said the manifesto was ready but would be launched after the President submits his papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on May 28 or 29.

CAMPAIGN RULES

The decision, he added, was tactically driven.

"We cannot make the mistake of unveiling our strategy and vision to Kenyans now because it will amount to contravening campaign rules. It will only come after our candidate has submitted papers to the IEBC," he said.

Mr Tuju, who also heads the Jubilee presidential campaign secretariat, argued that the party was not ready to hand the opposition grounds of appeal after the August elections.

"If we breach campaign rules, it will be used in the an appeal against our win in August. That is why we have kept a low profile and we urge our supporters to understand," he told the Nation by phone.

HOPE FOR KENYANS

Mr Tuju said Jubilee's objective was unifying and developing the country.

He added that the vision was drastically different from the National Super Alliance's blueprint "which is based on despondency".

"Our vision is a sharp contrast from the opposition's politics of grievances, despondency, ethnic mobilisation and...lies.

"For instance, we will be talking about championing inclusion of Kenyans through Jubilee, which has embraced many parties and people from all counties. We have more contestants than any other party," he said.