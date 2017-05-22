Uganda: Bardai Hails Tikolo Influence On Cranes

Kampala — Naeem Bardai has been away for much of Steve Tikolo's eight months tenure as Cricket Cranes coach.

And despite his situation, the UK-based player believes the former Kenyan great has already had a huge influence on the current team ahead of the ICC World Cricket League Division Three starting on Tuesday.

"I think having a new coach Tikolo coming in. The way he's been working with the boys for the last eight months. It is different from when I was here before. I was talking with the vice-captain about the whole attitude that the camp has is different," responded Bardai when asked about the state of the current side.

"I think in the previous tournaments we suffered from a lack of confidence and a bit of mental lapses. But I can see from the way the boys are working now they've got that confidence and have that little bit of swag that they need to succeed going forward.

Bardai also singled out left-arm orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo as the player he expects to make a strong impression at the six-team tournament.

"Going into the tournament obviously we have home advantage. Our bowling right now is very strong. We have obviously Ssenyondo I want to say he is probably going to be the best bowler at the tournament. Our batting line-up right now I see mental confidence in us and the ability to not only bat out the 50 overs but also put up good targets and make good chases.

His place though in the 14-man squad remains in doubt as the final decision. Never the less, Bardai sees strong camaraderie in camp.

"I've know the boys since 2013 and we chat a lot even when I'm not around so there is no problem gelling with the team. We are a family and I take each one of them as my brothers," he said.