Uganda: The Culture of Cinemas

opinion

It is always interesting to compare attitudes relating to the same action, albeit in different parts of the world. One such action is going to a cinema and watching the latest blockbuster releases.

In a recent visit to Bangkok, we decided to watch the just released film King Arthur. I have to say that it was a great experience. At the ticket counter, there were so many queues that it took a few minutes to decide on which one to join! The Premium, the pre-booked, the fast lane, and the normal queue meant for beginners like us.

With such huge numbers of tourists visiting Thailand every day, Thais are not trying hard to improve on any languages, except their own. So, once you reach the employee at the counter, you better be ready with your choice of film and do not expect suggestions or guidance.

Tradition

The theatres here have one of the most comfortable seats I have seen, including ample leg room for the tall ones, all this for a small amount of seven dollars, or less.

Before the start of the film, be ready to stand up for their national anthem that is played with the picture of their most revered king.

Such a relief to see that everyone had their mobiles tucked away! I have to admit that we stopped going to cinemas in many parts of the world, just because of the mobile culture that disrespects all the norms in a place where you need no lights except on the large screen, and no noise except from the movie.

It is also the reason we found going to cinemas in Kampala more of torture than that of pleasure. It has been so long I have not been to a cinema in Kampala, that I have no updates on that matter.

Confronting one viewer

The situation was not better when we went to a cinema in Dar es Salaam, the young woman in front of us was so glued to her mobile that, after a long wait, I had to tell her the light was blinding my eyes. When we were leaving, I approached her and asked why she would spend so much money on a ticket and instead of watching the movie she chatted with her friends on phone? She had no answer, just a smile!

The fun in India

Now let us agree that going to a local cinema in India is actually the most fun. Here , people live the movie with their favourite stars, they cheer and clap for the hero and tell off the evil character, and that kind of movie experience, takes getting used to.

The total opposite would be in Luxembourg, where even whispering a word to your companion would attract you tens of hush warnings.

In many countries in the Middle East, remember to take a heavy jacket and thick socks with you, air conditioning there has no mercy. And expect to pay expensive tickets, yet see some locals leaving the cinema half way through the movie because they feel bored!