Uganda: Community Tourism Is Way to Go for Uganda - Operators

Photo: Daily Monitor

State minister for Ethics and Integrity Simon Lokodo (centre) dances during the launch of Karamoja, Kaabong, Abim and Kotido Tourism and Conservation Initiatives in Kidepo Valley National Park in March. Players say community tourism is good for the service industry as local residents earn income from it.

analysis

Kampala — With more potential tourists beginning to look at Uganda as unique and an interesting tourism destination, there is no better time to develop community-based tourism than now, one of the leading industry players has said.

Community-based tourism involves local residents (often rural, poor and even those economically marginalised) hosting or inviting tourists to visit their communities and they provide affordable overnight accommodation, among other services.

This, according to the country manager of Jumia Travel, Mr Timothy Mugume, is not only good for the tourism and service industry, but it will also see local residents earn income as service and produce providers.

This, in a way, responds to the big unemployment question.

Speaking in an interview last week, Mr Mugume said: "Our focus is going to be based on the community and the people there. We would like to ensure that when tourists visit these communities they have proper accommodation and that they enjoy their tour and stay in those communities."

He continued: "And that does not have to be expensive. We can have low-budget accommodations provided by the people in the community. And that is how we want to segment the market because we believe that is the way to go."

Up for grabs

Ugandans are yet to buy into the idea of domestic tourism. Tourism in Uganda is known as an exclusive affair for foreigners from, particularly, Western and Asian countries. But with development of community-based tourism, Mr Mugume believes that more Ugandans will begin to tour their own country and experience its beauty more often.

Increased tourist numbers

Following the recent promotion of Uganda as a tourism destination, there are more potential tourists from the western countries inquiring more about Uganda's tourism. And if these campaigns bear fruits as anticipated then Uganda's tourist arrivals are expected to swell.

In an earlier interview with Daily Monitor recently, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chief executive officer, Mr Stephen Asiimwe, said: "A lot has been achieved judging from the increased inquiries about Uganda in the traditional markets. To us this is a positive sign that the campaign being done by the PR firms is going to bring results."

He continued: "In the US destination market, UTB received information from the embassy that inquiries about Uganda by US citizens has doubled from 50 to more than 100 recorded daily."

Commenting about this initiative, Mr Amos Wekesa, the chairman of the tourism committee of the Investors' Round Table, said: "It's one important decision government has made for Uganda's tourism."

Over the years, the hotel industry has massively evolved here.

According to industry players and analysts, the hotel industry is more than just fancy building.

"We are increasingly seeing trained people being employed in this industry. We are also seeing that there are efforts to ensure that customers are satisfied and treated really well," Mr Mugume said.

But the weak economy and infrastructure still remain a problem.