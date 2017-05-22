Uganda: Stanbic Bank Managing Director Faces Arrest for Defying Court Order

Kampala — The managing director of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mr Patrick Mweheire, is at a risk of being committed to civil prison over alleged disobedience of court orders.

In March this year, the Anti-Corruption Court before Justice Lawrence Gidudu, ordered Mr Mweheire produce a certified copy of the settlement agreements made between the bank and the Embassy of Sweden regarding refund of money to the embassy made on August 4, 2015 and August 5, 2016 in court.

The documents are in regard to a case where a former accountant of the Embassy of Sweden, Mr Valentino Kamya, is charged with embezzlement of more than Shs8 billion.

Through his lawyers, Mr Kamya also wants Mr Mweheire to pay a fine of Shs150 million as well as court to attach his salary and property as punitive actions for defying the court order.

However, court documents indicate that Mr Mweheire has challenged the warrant and asked the court to stay the orders arguing that the same were issued without granting him a right to be heard. He contends that the documents required from him are privileged under the Diplomatic Privileges Act law.

"The (court) order put me in an untenable position whereby compliance therewith meant that I would be in breach of the law as provided in the Diplomatic Privileges Act," says Mr Mweheire's affidavit.

Case

Mr Kamya is jointly charged with his wife, Ms Lydia Kusiima and in-laws Mr Wilson Bagonza and Mr Evas Bagonza.

Mr Kamya was charged with embezzlement, forgery, uttering false documents and money laundering. His wife (Kusiima) and in-laws were charged with money laundering.

Mr Bagonza is accused of assisting Mr Kamya to benefit from proceed of crime by selling a property comprised in Kyadondo Block 244 plot 7903 at Kisugu to Glen Investments Ltd.

In another account, Mr Bagonza and his wife are charged with aiding Mr Kamya and Ms Kusiima to benefit from a proceed of crime when they allegedly sold a property comprised in Kyadondo Block 218 plot 844 to Ms Pauline Nantongo and transferred Block 218 plot1500 to Mr Yusuf Semugabi.

Prosecution contends that Mr Kamya embezzled the money between January 2007 and August 2015 while employed at the Swedish Embassy in Uganda as an accountant.