Uganda: Bright Stars' Kajoba Left to Weigh Options After Heroic Escape

Kampala — Running a football club in Uganda is a thankless task especially with little or nothing to gain financially from the domestic league.

But for the players and coaches it is always a difficult situation to comprehend especially after meeting their end of the bargain.

That is the scenario Bright Stars players, coaches and probably a number of teams in the Azam Uganda Premier League find themselves as the 2016/2017 league season came to a close on Saturday.

The Mwererwe based-side went into the last game of the season 12th on the 16-team log with only two points and positions above the final three relegation places.

They, however, made certain of their place in the league by scoring two late goals to clinch a 2-0 win over already relegated JMC and finish ninth on the log.

"I believe I am the coach of the season and my team the team of the season. For us to finish above teams such as Kirinya, Bul, Saints and Police is a commendable task because we have not been paid for the entire season," he argued.

"Now I have to make the difficult decision of whether to stay or leave. If the club's financial situation improves I will stay but if it doesn't I'll look at other options even though I have a good relationship with the chairman Mutebi.

I will speak to the chairman and Fufa president to see how our situation can be helped," added Kajoba who is also the Cranes goalkeeping coach.

To avoid relegation Bright Stars required goals from goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato who converted a penalty 10 minutes from time and Joshua Kawadwa in the 87th minute to defeat JMC.

The result condemned Lweza who for much of the season have been in a similar financial state to relegation despite a 1-0 win over Police.

The latter survived the drop after they were awarded three points from last week's aborted game against JMC.

The results also meant two of the three promoted clubs from the previous season survived with Kirinya-Jinja joining Proline after the two teams played out a 2-all draw.