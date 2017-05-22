Photo: Daily Monitor

Police at the scene were former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi was killed. The suspect were allegedly tortured (file photo).

editorial

The Special Investigations Centre of police in Nalufenya, Jinja District, has in most cases been in the news for wrong reasons. Ugandans who think of State torture as something that happened during Uganda's dark past were recently stunned when grisly pictures of a badly tortured Geoffrey Byamukama, the Kamwenge Town Council mayor, emerged. Mr Byamukama, who is accused of being one of the masterminds of former police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi's killing, was detained at the dreaded Nalufenya facility where he was severely tortured.

Byamukama's story has sparked debate about Nalufenya and its grim portrait as a torture chamber. In a profile of the dreaded facility, Sunday Monitor yesterday published accounts of some of those who have been incarcerated at Nalufenya, a facility barricaded by iron sheets with armoured vehicles stationed in and outside and fierce police dogs play a role in guarding it.

To get a glimpse of what goes on inside the cells, Sunday Monitor spoke to some people who have been tortured at Nalufenya. Their stories reveal distressing tales of brutality: Beating, slapping, punching and kicking. The brutality involves use of sticks, wires, plastic cables, rifle butts and what a former detainee described as a small panga! The grisly images of Byamukama gives credence to these accounts and serves as a reminder that we have not put Uganda's dark past behind us.

The shameful saga of Nalufenya cannot be justified as an acceptable restraint of suspected killers, State adversaries, and those suspected to be dangerous criminals. There are legal procedures to deal with such cases. The harrowing tales of surreptitious torture at Nalufenya are not part of them. Those who inflict extreme brutality on suspects are acting outside the law and must be called to order.

It is instructive that the various torture cases have prompted some steps to action. On May 15, President Museveni cautioned security agencies against the use of torture in order to extract confessions from suspects. He says the use of torture is unnecessary, wrong and has possible mistakes that may interfere with the fight against crime. The Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate Grace Akullo has also opened a criminal inquiry into incidents of torture at Nalufenya. We hope these cautions and investigations do not remain on paper. Ugandans should see practical reforms aimed at eliminating the abuse and torment at Nalufenya.

Security agencies should be reminded that Nalufenya is a disgrace; brutality is barbaric; and suspects deserve fair treatment for they remain innocent until proven guilty. Circumventing legal procedures by using torture to extract