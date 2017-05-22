21 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: SGF Babachir Lawal, NIA DG Ayodele Oke Remain Suspended - Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal.

The presidency on Sunday said that the two top officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration remain suspended from office.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the NIA, Oke, were suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari pending the conclusion of investigations by a panel set up by the president.

The panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was to investigate allegations of contract fraud and bribery levelled against Mr. Lawal by the Senate as well as the about N13 billion found in an Ikoyi apartment by the anti-graft EFCC and claimed by the NIA.

The panel was yet to submit its report to Mr. Buhari before he went for medical treatment in the UK.

Mr. Osinbajo, who is currently the acting president, on Sunday asked Nigerians to be patient about the report.

The acting president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, urged for patience explaining that "when time comes the outcome of the panel would be made manifestly public and Nigerians would be satisfied."

Mr. Akande said the two suspended officials remain suspended.

Nigeria

Presidency - Expect Buhari's Scorecard May 29

The Presidency said it will on May 29 organise what it calls a presidential level report card of President Muhammadu… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.