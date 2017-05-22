Nigeria: 82 Rescued Chibok Girls Reunite With Parents

Photo: The Guardian

Chibok girls re-unite with parents in Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the 82 Chibok school girls rescued from Boko Haram are being rehabilitated and will be properly aligned with their families in due course.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Jummai Alhassan, who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mrs. Abidemi Aremo, said a group of experts has been put together to address the girls' psycho-social support and medical needs, a statement by press secretary of ministry of Information, Joseph Mutah Said.

She said the girls are undergoing Intensive medical attention and as soon as they are done, they will be enrolled into a remedial programme in preparation to their enrollment into school for the next academic session.

"For the 21 and 3 that were earlier released, I wish to inform us that their psycho-social counseling is still in progress and of course they have started remedial classes. They are being taught five subjects, which is designed with a view to getting them back to school come the next school session, which is in September this year. They will be settled in various schools and I am sure they will continue their education from there," she said.

The Minister, who stated that Federal Government has intensified efforts to rescue the remaining girls in captivity, also expressed appreciation to all those involved in the rescue mission particularly the security agencies, development partners and non-governmental organisations.

While responding, Chairman of the parents of the abducted school girls, Yakubu Nkeki appreciated FG for the effort.

He said "their joy has no bounds and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for wiping away their tears".

Mr. Nkeki expressed hopes that very soon the remaining girls still in captivity will be rescued.

So far a total of 106 Chibok school girls have been rescued.