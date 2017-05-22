Nigeria: EU to Spend €54 Million On Maternal, Newborn Health in Bauchi, Adamawa, Kebbi

Bauchi — The European Union (EU) will spend 54 million Euros to strengthen and promote primary healthcare, maternal and child health and newborn babies and reduce deaths associated with maternal and child health in Bauchi, Adamawa, and Kebbi States.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Abubakar Al-Sadique.‎

The statement quoted the European Union Head of cooperation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Kurt Conerlist who paid a courtesy call on Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State saying that EU plans to spend 54 million Euro in Bauchi, Adamawa, and Kebbi States in the areas of strengthening primary healthcare, maternal and child health and newborn babies.

He therefore requested the state government to provide additional health personnel to the primary healthcare centres in the state.

The EU Head of cooperation to Nigeria and ECOWAS commended the Bauchi State government for its allocation 16 percent of its budget to the health sector.

Conerlist also praised governor Abubakar over for and initiating the 5 points health agenda which he said made healthcare more accessible and affordable to the poor and indigent which reduced maternal and newborn deaths in the State.