Rwanda: Police in Community Sanitation Campaign

Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Saturday joined joined residents and government officials in community sanitation activities as well as construction of clean water sources and renovating houses.

The campaign is part of activities under the Police Week 2017, which was launched last week.

In Nyaruguru and Rutsiro districts, Police started the construction of 72 toilets for the disadvantaged households - 36 in each district. At least 38 toilets were constructed that day.

Also in Nyaruguru, Police handed over solar power systems to 107 households, constructed roads that link communities in Nkomero Village of Mwoya Cell in Nyagisozi Sector, and renovated a house of one of the residents.

The Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education, Isaac Munyakazi, while addressing residents of Nyagisozi shortly after the community activities, urged them to actively engage and stay focused in development programmes.

"The Government will continue to support you to further improve your wellbeing, but you also need to utilise and protect what you have been given," he said.

The minister also reminded the residents of their role in sustaining security by being an eye for each other and working with security organs by providing them with information on any illegal or criminal activities they suspect or witness.

Lighting up Rutsiro

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda, commended the role Rwandans play in the implementation and success of community policing initiatives.

"It's the journey to sustainable security that we are still into together especially through compliance with the law and real time information on law breakers," Marizamunda said.

Meanwhile, in Rutsiro, the Police Week activities also included the handover of solar energy systems to 115 households and digging about 400 metres of water channel to a site where a clean water sources that will serve nearly 450 residents in Busuku Cell, will be constructed.

The Minister of State in charge of Socio-Economic Development at the Ministry of Local Government and Social Affairs, Vincent Munyeshyaka, while speaking in Rutsiro, said modern policing is not only defined by police operations but also police activities to develop communities and prevent what could cause crime like poverty.

Elsewhere in Burera District, the Governor of Northern Province, Jean Claude Musabyimana, and the Regional Police Commander, Bertin Mutezintare, as well as police officers in the region, joined residents of Rutovu in Kinyababa Sector to inaugurate a water source constructed in Nyabizi II Village.

They also constructed a 2-kilometre water channel to a site in Rutovu and to Nyabizi Primary School where other clean water sources will be constructed.

Similar activities were also held in Jali Sector in Gasabo District, and other parts of the country.