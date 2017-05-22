22 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Turn Focus to Peace Cup Title Defence

By Peter Kamasa

After winning the league title with four matches remaining, Rayon Sports stopper and skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye now wants to do the same in Peace Cup, starting with the quarter-final clash against Police FC in June.

"What's important now is the game against Police and winning the Peace Cup. All players and staff are looking forward to the tie, which we surely want to win and progress to the semi-finals," Bakame told Times Sport after Saturday's league match against bottom side Pepiniere FC in Ruyenzi.

The newly crowned league champions came from behind to draw 2-2 with already relegated Pepiniere, who took a 2-0 lead through Felix Bavakure in the 28th minute and Joseph Lubega, three minutes later.

Djuma Masudi's team rallied to avoid a second league defeat, through goals from François Mugisha in the 49thminute and Shassir Ntahimana two minutes to full time.

Ntahimana took his goal tally to 13, three behind the top scorer Dany Usengimana of Police FC.

The former APR stopper Ndayishimiye added that, "We have to work hard to ensure that we reach the final and retain the title. Our target is to win a double this season."

Ndayishimiye urged his teammates to stay focused in the remaining three league matches and avoid any complacency which could affect them in the Peace Cup.

Rayon Sports won their 8th league title last week but the skipper has warned that, "After winning the league, it's obvious that some people may relax a little bit but we must avoid that and stay focused because we have not achieved half of our target."

Quarter-finals

Rayon Sports vs Police FC

APR FC vs Bugesera

AS Kigali vs Amagaju FC

Espoir FC vs Marines FC

