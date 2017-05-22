Rwanda: Tech Firm, MTN Launch Mobile Marketing Platform

Online marketing promoters have got a big boost following the launch of a new mobile solution last week.

The MeMe mobile marketing solution was unveiled by technology firm, Digitata Insights, in partnership with leading mobile network operator MTN Rwanda.

The platform enables new digital marketing channels on the MTN Rwanda mobile network to offer brands, advertisers and digital agencies the ability to "reach and engage" with consumers across the country, the two firms said in a statement.

Richard Walton, the chief executive officer of Digitata Insights, said the MeMe solution offers advertisers a new and effective means to reach a vast number of potential customers, with the "local advertising paradigm evolving and mobile rapidly becoming the most significant channel for mass marketing."

Digitata Insights is a subsidiary of Digitata Limited, a privately-held multinational technology company that delivers intelligence in the mobile telecommunications and digital media arenas.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Gaspard Bayigane, the acting chief marketing officer at MTN Rwanda, said the "innovative mobile marketing solution" was the first of its kind in Rwanda.

"The strategic partnership with Digitata Insights will generate more awareness for advertisers, and in turn, drive additional sales and service opportunities through enhanced visibility on the MeMe platform," Bayigane said.

Last year, the city authorities started enforcing a 2013 bylaw aimed at regulating outdoor advertising, which requires agencies to modernise existing billboards to improve safety and ensure standards with regard to aesthetics and functionality.

Therefore, the launch of the MeMe solution provides a modern digital advertising platform that also offers users campaign implementation and management services.

More about the platform

The facility offers various engagement options, including "call me back" messages, surveys, app downloads and voucher offers, as well as customised engagement methods, like bespoke gamification campaigns.

The mobile marketing solution went live on May 12.

"MeMe delivers selected brand marketing messages to consumers on their mobile devices through its 'Reach' feature, with the ability to target consumers based on demographics, time of day, and location, in an unobtrusive manner. Meme's advanced profiling capability ensures that the right person is targeted in order that messages are not viewed as spam," Walton added.