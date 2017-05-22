22 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Pastor Wilson Bugembe to Grace Gospel Conference in Kigali

By Donata Kiiza

Dubbed, Kwambuka Yorudani Yawe, the conference will begin on May 21 and end on 28 at Remera Miracle Centre Church.

According to Bishop Theobald Samedi, the host, this seminar is about healing, encouragement and spiritual fulfilment for Christians.

"Usually, the months of April and May are a difficult time for Rwandans. People are still in mourning and healing from the wounds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Therefore, I planned that we have this conference for Rwandans to come and be blessed, to let go of their problems and receive the Holy Spirit to guide them through their lives. We also want to pray for the coming elections," Samedi said.

Bishop Samedi added that just like the name of the conference goes, he encourages people to attend so as to be spiritually and physically healed and cross over from their troubles to embrace a new life.

The seven-day conference will start at 4pm to 7pm every day. Its theme is derived from the Bible in Joshua 1:10-11: "So Joshua ordered the officers of the people: "Go through the camp and tell the people, 'Get your provisions ready. Three days from now you will cross the Jordan here to go in and take possession of the land the Lord your God is giving you for your own."

It will also be graced by Bishop James M. Nganga from Uganda and Apostle Andrew Okusi from Kenya who will also preach.

Local gospel singers Liliane Kabaganza, Light Choir, Alarm Ministries and TLC Choir will also entertain guests with numerous gospel songs.

