Rwanda: Reshaping Service Delivery Through Quality ICT Solutions

Orinux Rwanda Ltd has changed name henceforth to Harel Mallac Technologies Ltd. In part, the renaming is to align the mission and vision with the Harel Mallac Group but more imperatively, to provide value by lowering costs, provision of ICT solutions that foster companies' growth and improve the efficiency of operations. It is also vital for cohesion in the organization's operations.

After a successful spell of conducting business in Rwanda since 2007, Harel Mallac Group appreciates the attractiveness of the Rwandan market and wishes to consolidate its position in Rwanda's ICT sector, hence renaming and restructuring.

Mr. Shateeaum Sewpaul explains further that "Harel Mallac Group works closely with several partners and therefore restructuring while maintaining the parent name encourages them to continue partnering with us even in other countries." Harel Mallac Technologies, under the Harel Mallac Group, was founded in Mauritius with operations in Madagascar, Burundi, Rwanda among others. Today, it has established itself in Africa as one of the leading companies that provide high quality and effectively high market responsive ICT solutions. Furthermore, it has helped many of its partners and clients realise their wealth potential while contributing a huge part towards sustainable development. At least 20 African countries and beyond have benefitted from its solutions.

The restructuring of the technical division of Harel Mallac Technologies is also meant to tap into the many diverse markets, not only in Mauritius but also in other parts of Africa and around the world. The Rwandan market will benefit from a re-energized company boasting of a new products portfolio.

"At Harel Mallac, we engage ourselves to ensure the best possible products & services are accessible to companies on the market. Harel Mallac Technologies showcases this engagement and is set to play a big role in Harel Mallac's future» says Shateeaum Sewpaul, the new General Manager.

He added that the restructuring process was in light of the reassessment of the strategic focus, the portfolio of goods and services offered to the regional and international clients as well as the ongoing technology market demands.

Elaborating further on the new structure of Harel Mallac Technologies, Shateeaum Sewpaul says that it started with a thorough re-assessment of their strategic focus, the portfolio of solutions and services offered to the local and regional customers and consequently their operational structure. « All this was done with a clear objective to respond to our clients' needs in a more effective manner, while expanding our activities across a number of countries in Africa where we already have some solid presence » highlighted Shateeaum Sewpaul.

Mr. Sewpaul explains that "We have always been strong as far as giving infrastructural solutions is concerned for different industries, governments, banks and other financial institutions. In today's work environment, there is need for efficiency, agility, flexibility hence the business automation solutions that Harel Mallac wants to bring to Rwanda. Also, going by the government's strategic focus for the ICT sector, we believe Harel Mallac has the right solutions to help drive the sector and support the government's goals."

He acknowledges that with digitalization, customer experience will be enhanced because some organisations are still using outdated systems to aid service delivery. Harel Mallac listens to its clients' needs and recommends the right solutions that can improve service delivery.

« This transformation process is largely driven by the fast-changing technology trends worldwide » said the General Manager who also briefly outlined their portfolio of specialised integrated ICT services. Shateeaum Sewpaul further added that Harel Mallac Technologies will achieve its growth ambitions by increasing its market share where they are already present and establish themselves in new territories. This shall materialize either through direct acquisition of existing companies or through alliances with local partners in other African countries.

Harel Mallac Technologies, to ensure its future development, is focusing on the following 3 main services, namely:

- Advanced Infrastructure Services (AIS)

- Business Automation Services (BAS)

- Cloud Services (CLS)

« We are aligning ourselves to Harel Mallac Technologies' new strategies and we will try our best possible to bring the best technologies on the Rwandese market. We shall enhance our team's competencies and local talents so ensure we are close to our clients. Finally, we would like to thank all our local clients who accepted and supported us throughout the years. We reiterate our engagement to offer innovative solutions and services in Rwanda » claimed Philip Gaasatura, Country Manager of Harel Mallac Technologies Rwanda.

Mr. Patrick Ntwali, a manager at I&M says, "we entered a partnership with Orinux Rwanda Ltd for IBM support. They have supported a number of our operations up to the core banking system, as well as carrying out infrastructure upgrades. They have also helped with Oracle implementation. Recently, as Harel Mallac, they supplied high-end Oracle equipment, installed it and configured it and I am happy to say that it has been used in some of our ongoing projects."

In the foreseeable future, Harel Mallac Technologies hopes to consolidate presence in the segment we have been servicing for years in Rwanda and create experts and teams on the side to address some of the business automation and cloud needs required by different client. It shall also continue to sensitize the market on the availability of these kinds of solutions and the different possibilities in terms of services.