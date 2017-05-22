Rwanda: Gakwaya Wins Sprint Rally As Five Crews Fail to Finish Race

Jean Claude Gakwaya emerged the winner of the 2017 Sprint Rally which was held on Saturday in Nyamata, Bugesera District.

The one-day rally passed near the Rwanda and Burundi boarder from Rweru-Gako, Nemba-Munazi, Rweru-Gako, Nemba-Munazi, Rweru-Gako and ended with the Nemba-Munazi section.

Gakwaya, navigated by Claude Mugabo in a Subaru Impreza, won the 192.9 kilometre race after clocking 1 hour, 7 minutes and 52 seconds. He finished ahead of the Burundian crew of Din Imitiaz and Christophe Bigirimana (1h9'23').

Another Burundian crew of Jean Giesen and Diaz Maceri finished in third place, while Christian Remezo and Felix Bahezagire followed closely in fourth place.

After the race Gakwaya said, "Our chances were high and we are happy to win the event. We are going to prepare for the next races. It was tough but very interesting rally and really good to compete in."

"It was a close race between me and second team, so it was quite a good fight till the end. We have enjoyed the race from the start to finish," he noted.

A total of nine crews started the race but five didn't finish-those that failed to complete the rally include; Genesse Samana, Adolphe Nshimiyimana, Christophe Nizette and Janvier Mutunda as well as Furaha Sekamana.