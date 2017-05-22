22 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gakwaya Wins Sprint Rally As Five Crews Fail to Finish Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Jean Claude Gakwaya emerged the winner of the 2017 Sprint Rally which was held on Saturday in Nyamata, Bugesera District.

The one-day rally passed near the Rwanda and Burundi boarder from Rweru-Gako, Nemba-Munazi, Rweru-Gako, Nemba-Munazi, Rweru-Gako and ended with the Nemba-Munazi section.

Gakwaya, navigated by Claude Mugabo in a Subaru Impreza, won the 192.9 kilometre race after clocking 1 hour, 7 minutes and 52 seconds. He finished ahead of the Burundian crew of Din Imitiaz and Christophe Bigirimana (1h9'23').

Another Burundian crew of Jean Giesen and Diaz Maceri finished in third place, while Christian Remezo and Felix Bahezagire followed closely in fourth place.

After the race Gakwaya said, "Our chances were high and we are happy to win the event. We are going to prepare for the next races. It was tough but very interesting rally and really good to compete in."

"It was a close race between me and second team, so it was quite a good fight till the end. We have enjoyed the race from the start to finish," he noted.

A total of nine crews started the race but five didn't finish-those that failed to complete the rally include; Genesse Samana, Adolphe Nshimiyimana, Christophe Nizette and Janvier Mutunda as well as Furaha Sekamana.

Rwanda

Rezidor Hotel Group Opens Second Hotel in Kigali

Rezidor Hotel Group is today expected to officially open their second hotel in Kigali, Park Inn, barely a year after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.