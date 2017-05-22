Rwanda: Let's Keep the Momentum in Fight Against Genocide Ideology

editorial

The rate of convictions related to genocide ideology has increased over the years as people are more willing to come forward to testify against suspects. This was revealed by Chief Justice Sam Rugege on Friday at Kigali Genocide memorial at a function where the staff from the Supreme Court, National Public Prosecution Authority, Ministry of Justice and Rwanda Law Reform Commission remembered former colleagues killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Chief Justice said that the conviction rate involving suspects of genocide ideology went up from 64 per cent in 2011/12 to 82 per cent currently.

What it means is that more people now understand the dangers of genocide ideology and are reporting it. They are also braver in coming out to testify in courts so that the culprits get convicted.

The trend is a big achievement in the concerted efforts to stamp out genocide ideology. It is an indicator that Rwandans today are more determined to confront any one propagating genocide ideology.

However, despite this progress, the fight against genocide ideology is far from over. The perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide are still at large and determined to foster and promote genocide ideology using all forms.

This calls for more vigilance on the part of every Rwandan to aggressively counter genocide ideology promoters, not only those in Rwanda but even those in the diaspora. Genocide deniers and ideology promoters have turned to social media in their futile pursuit of promoting the genocide ideology.

It is the responsibility of every citizen to keep teaching about the dangers of genocide ideology and how it manifests, especially to the children who may not understand the dark history of the country. Fighting genocide ideology is a patriotic duty for every Rwandan within and outside the country.

Therefore, while the momentum to fight genocide ideology is high, it requires a renewed drive because the genocide perpetrators are not about to relent until they are fully apprehended.