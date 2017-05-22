22 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rezidor Hotel Group Opens Second Hotel in Kigali

By Collins Mwai

Rezidor Hotel Group is today expected to officially open their second hotel in Kigali, Park Inn, barely a year after opening Radisson Blu at Kigali Convention Centre.

The new establishment is a four-star hotel located in Kiyovu in Nyarugenge District.

In a statement, the hotel management said their main target clients are corporate and leisure travelers 'seeking an international hospitality experience in Africa.'

The proprietors of the establishment say this is their second Park Inn in the East African region after opening a similar establishment in Kenya.

Marc Descrozaille, vice-president for Africa and Indian Ocean, the Rezidor Hotel Group, noted that the development is part of the group's plan to penetrate the region.

"We are very pleased to continue the momentum in growing the brand's African footprint and delighted to open our second Park Inn by Radisson hotel in East Africa this year, following the recent opening of Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi Westlands," he said in a statement.

The hotel has 161 rooms as well as conference facilities, among other services.

The new facility joins a list of hotels operating in the country under the management of international brands including Umubano, Marriott, Serena and Golden Tulip which are all dominating the high-end market.

