21 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency to Roll Out Buhari's Scorecard May 29

By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency says it will on May 29 organise what it calls a presidential level report card of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Akande said this was part of the activities lined up for the commemoration of the second year of President Buhari's administration.

He specifically stated that the presidential level report card event on the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of Buhari's Presidency would be held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Akande, "Here at this national event, we shall be updating Nigerians on the progress so far attained, how we are addressing some challenges and how President Buhari's Social Investment Programmes would be significantly expanded going forward.

"The SIPs are the N-Power which selected and engaged 200,000 unemployed Nigerians graduates for a volunteer job programmers; the Conditional Cash Transfer being implemented now in nine states, the General Economic and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)--a micro credit scheme that has given out almost 60,000 loans out already; and the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme where 25 million meals have been served and over one million primary school pupils in at least seven states are being fed and over 11,000 cooks hired."

