20 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 3 Suicide Bombers Blown Selves Up, 3 Injured in Fresh Unimaid Attacks

By Francis Okoye

Maiduguri — Three male suicide bombers who tried to gain entry into the female hostel of the University of Maiduguri were yesterday intercepted by Security operatives and in the process detonated who the IED strapped to their bodies killing themselves and injured three Security personnel of the University.

Comfirming the attacks, the Borno state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku said the three Male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of University of Maiduguri before detonating the explosives in their bodies killing themselves and injuring three University Security personnels. DSP Victor Isuku said : "On 18/5/2017 at about 2350hrs, three male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of university of Maiduguri. In an attempt to enter the female hostels, they were intercepted by security operatives. One of the bombers hurriedly detonated his IED vest, killing himself instantly.

The other two bombers detonated theirs near a construction site also within the proximity of the University premises, killing themselves alone.

Three university security personnel reportedly injured. Scene visited by EOD personnel and normalcy restored.

Leadership weekend recalls that a tripple bomb blast went off in the University few days ago in which a University Security personnel alongside the three Suicide Bombers lost their lives while a soldier was Injured.

