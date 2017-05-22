Nigeria: Presidency - No Decision Yet On Babachir, Oke

The Presidency says it has not decided the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement yesterday.

A presidential panel, headed by Osinbajo, had investigated Babachir for alleged violations of law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East; and Oke, for the $43.4m stashed away at a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The three-man panel was believed to have submitted the report of the two-week investigations to President Muhammadu Buhari on May 7 before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a follow-up consultation with his doctors.

Other members of the investigation panel were the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Responding to media inquiries on the report of the investigations yesterday, the acting president's spokesman called for patience.

Akande assured that the report would be made public at an appropriate time, emphasizing that Babachir and Oke remained suspended.

"When time comes, the outcome of the panel would be made manifestly public, and Nigerians would be satisfied. The two suspended officials remain suspended," he said.