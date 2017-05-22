22 May 2017

Nigeria: Senate Leader Not Attacked - Group

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — The Unity Forum Gashua (UFG) yesterday debunked reports in the media that the Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) was attacked during a visit to his constituency.

Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Usman Jambo, described the report as "concocted barrage of lies by faceless elements intended to malign the personality of the Senate leader.

According to him, "That his motorcade was blocked last Friday along Nguru-Gashua road was completely false, misleading, preposterous and a figment of imagination by desperate politicians who feel threatened by the towering qualities of Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

"It did not happen and will never happen by the grace of God. For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Ahmad Lawan was on that very Friday in Daura, Katsina State where he attended the wedding fatiha of the daughter of the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Malam Lawan Daura, and therefore couldn't have been in Yobe at the same time.

"It's important to note that Sen. Lawan had last month successfully inspected the ongoing Nguru-Gashua road construction, which is under his constituency, and everyone knows that he is representing his people very well for nearly twenty years and commands enormous respect in Yobe and beyond," he said.

"As members of his senatorial zone, we feel satisfied and proud of his performance in the Senate. We wish to assure him and the entire world of our unalloyed support and cooperation as he continues to represent us," he added.

