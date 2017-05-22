Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday urged Nigerians, especially political leaders, to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's challenges.

Mr. Okowa spoke in Benin at the end of a seven-day convention of the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI).

The convention had the theme: "Too Faithful to Fail".

The governor, a member of the opposition PDP, said that Nigerians should support the president instead of the 'undue' criticism.

He urged Christians to constantly pray that the nation would surmount its numerous challenges.

According to him, Delta had many challenges shortly after he took over power, but the challenges were surmounted with the help of prayers.

"I refused to be disturbed or regret being in power at that difficult moment. Apart from plans made to tackle the problems, we embarked on prayer, especially the one we organise every May 29, since 2015.

"This is a way to say thank you God, we still believe and trust in you. The church must continue to pray for this country.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor, Delta state.

"If you do not pray and you continue to complain about the nation's woes, you are not a Christian.

"When our nation is sick, we as a people are also sick. We should take the burden of the country as that of ourselves," he urged.

The Pastor of RACAI, Charles Osazuwa, said that it was time Nigerians took responsibility of proffering solutions to the nation's numerous challenges.

He said that the convention was to sensitise Nigerians to the need to contribute their best to solving the country's problems.

"In the course of this conference, knowledge has been imparted on the people; when the people apply it, it will make a significant difference in their lives and that of the country.

"It is time for individuals to rise up to take responsibilities rather than complain," he urged.

