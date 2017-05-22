21 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kogi, Enugu States Inaugurate Committee to Resolve Boundary Dispute

The Kogi and Enugu Governments have inaugurated a 10-man technical committee to resolve the lingering boundary disputes between the two states.

The committee, which has five members from each state, is to be co-chaired by the Surveyors General of both states - Michael Abolorin, Kogi and Ishiwu Godwin of Enugu.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi Deputy Governor, Sylvester Akor, said that the committee would look into issues in the dispute and work out some meeting points toward a final resolution.

"The committee will explore areas of common agreement and present same to the National Boundary Commission (NBC)," the statement, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, said.

It quoted Kogi Deputy Governor Simon Achuba as advising members of the committee to imbibe the spirit of 'give and take', so as to reach common grounds and sustain the existing peace and harmony between the two states.

Achuba emphasised the need for compromise from both sides so as to speed up amicable settlement and eliminate areas of mutual suspicion among the border communities.

He also called for honesty in the discussions, and counseled members on the need for mutual fairness.

Enugu State Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo, on her part, said that Kogi and Enugu States had many things in common and had every reason to agree after any disagreement.

She expressed optimism that the committee would come out with workable and acceptable resolutions that would sustain peace and unity.

