21 May 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Congo-Kinshasa: Deutsche Welle Calls for Release of Arrested Correspondent in DR Congo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Jones

DW is calling for the immediate release of Antediteste Niragira, who was arrested by DRC intelligence agents as a spy. A lawyer has ascertained that Niragira is in good physical health.

Germany's international broadcaster DW on Sunday demanded the immediate release of its correspondent Antediteste Niragira, who was arrested by members of the Congolese intelligence service (ANR) while reporting on Burundian refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement, DW said Congolese authorities were refusing to provide further information on accusations of espionage against Niragira.

'Baseless accusations'

"The accusation that our correspondent is a spy is outrageous and baseless," said DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt. "We demand that the authorities in the DR Congo release Antediteste Niragira immediately and provide for his safe return to Burundi."

Niragira had been preparing to file a report on Burundian refugees living in desolate conditions in a camp near the town of Kavimvira when he was arrested by ANR members and transferred to a prison in Uvira.

A lawyer commissioned by DW has been able to establish that Niragira has not been physically harmed.

Since news of his disappearance came through, DW has been working through all available channels to secure his release.

Congo-Kinshasa

Rukwa Residents Cautioned Over Ebola Outbreak

REGIONAL authorities in Rukwa and Katavi regions have allayed fear over the outbreak of Ebola reported in neighbouring… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.