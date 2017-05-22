Kenya: Leaders Ask Police to Solve Killing of Children, MCA

aringo County leaders want the government to conduct speedy investigations into the killing of Churo-Amaya ward rep Thomas Minito and three children belonging to an MCA seat aspirant in Uasin Gishu.

Led by Senator Gideon Moi, the leaders condemned the brutal killings, adding that the culprits must be brought to book.

"It is very sad to lose leaders and innocent young children to criminals. We need the government to speedily apprehend the culprits behind the heinous killings," Senator Moi said.

RECONCILIATION

Speaking at Kabimoi in Eldama-Ravine Sub-County on Saturday, when he launched his re-election bid, the senator called on locals to remain calm and not to speculate on the matter, to avoid igniting animosity among communities.

The MCA's killing, together with those of two politicians in February, has also been condemned by leaders in West Pokot who have termed the killings as extrajudicial.

Led by Governor Simon Kachapin, Pokot South MP David Pkosing and Kapenguria's Samuel Moroto demanded an end to the killings.

"We want the peace and reconciliation commission led by Francis ole Kaparo to intervene," Mr Kachapin said.

RECORD STATEMENT

Speaking at Lelan, he asked security officers to arrest criminals in the area .

Mr Minito was reportedly approached by three people at a hotel in Kabarnet town on Tuesday afternoon when he was having lunch with a woman government official from Tiaty.

The three men produced their identity cards, purporting to be police officers, and said that he was required to record a statement at the police station.

UNSOLVED KILLINGS

The body of the MCA was found floating in River Athi on Thursday at 5pm under the Donyo Sabuk bridge in Machakos County.

It had an injury on his head caused by a blunt object.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi said that two other leaders were killed early this year by armed criminals yet those behind it are yet to be arrested.

He said that rampant killing of politicians in the region is raising fears among leaders in the county because they are not assured of their security.

ELECTIONS

These sentiments come barely a day after locals in Churo-Amaya ward in Tiaty Sub-county took to the streets demanding justice for their slain MCA.

The group, led by Mr Mading Kipterer, threatened not to vote in the coming elections if no action is taken against the perpetrators.

"We are demanding justice for our leader and we will not vote if those behind the killing are not arrested. We will not allow our people whom we elect to be killed," Mr Kipterer said.

The irate protesters carrying placards blocked the Loruk-Churo road, saying leaders in Tiaty could no longer go about their daily activities since they do not know who will be the next target.