22 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 50,000 Receive Medical Care From Ty Danjuma Foundation

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — About 50,000 Nigerians have so far benefited from the T.Y. Danjuma Foundation's health care initiative in the last eight years, the foundation's collaborative partner, Care Vision Support Initiative (CAVSI), said yesterday in Jos, Plateau State.

A statement signed by the Acting Executive Director of CAVSI, Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, said out of the number, 15,000 have undergone different categories of eye surgeries since its inception in 2009.

Dr. Bupwatda said over 25,000 medicated eye glasses have been distributed, while 50 children had undergone successful cataract surgeries to restore their sights.

He said it recently had an eye camp programme in Gassol LGA of Taraba State where 1086 persons benefitted through various medical services including 103 surgeries.

