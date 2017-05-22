Kenya: Ulinzi Stars End Posta's Unbeaten Run

Posta Rangers' unbeaten run in the SportsPesa Premier League was finally ended on Sunday after they were gunned down 1-0 by Ulinzi Stars in a fast paced match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo charges who lacked an attacking formation that has seen them beat their opponents by a single goal.

The win sees Ulinzi move to second place in the table with 24 points, two behind leaders Gor Mahia, while Rangers dropped to fourth on 23 points.

But it was Posta Rangers, who nearly opened the scoring account, when Dennis Mukaisi entered the danger zone but his grass-cutter missed the target with Ulinzi Stars second-choice goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo well beaten.

Two minutes later, it was the soldiers, who squandered a glorious opportunity, when off colour Sammy Onyango's rising header was cleared from the goal line by a Posta Ranger defender in a goalmouth melee.

Both sides were deadlocked 0-0 at the interval.

On resumption, the pep talks by coach Benjamin Nyangweso seemed to change the pattern of play, as the soldiers opened gunfire on the rear guard of their opponents almost non-stop.

Their efforts were rewarded when their top scorer Stephen Waruru took his goal tally to seven when he headed home past goalkeeper Patrick Matasi following a corner kick by Daniel Waweru.

In a bid to maintain the attacking tempo, Ulinzi coach Nyangweso brought in Evans Amwoka and Oscar Wamalwa for Michael Otieno and Stephen Waruru.

On the opposite side, "Pamzo" introduced the trio of John Nairuka, Collins Omondi and Godfrey Kataka for Gerishon Likonoh, Joseph Nyaga and Simon Mbugua.

However, his substitution did little to turn the game as Ulinzi raided their rearguard missing a host of chances.

Daniel Waweru rasping shot five minutes into added time rattled the woodwork in what would have been Ulinzi Stars second goal of the match.

"Pamzo" conceded defeat and blamed lady luck for the misfortunes.

"I knew our beaten run would soon come to an end but all is not lost because the results will help us to rectify our blunders ahead of our next match against Gor Mahia," said Omollo.

Nyangweso on the other hand was an elated man and said the boys took his pep talk serious.

"I told my boys they must end Posta Rangers' unbeaten run and they must utilize even half a chance and I am happy they took my advice seriously and scored the winning goal," said the soft spoken tactician.

Ulinzi play away to Chemelili Sugar next weekend.