Kenya: Godfrey Walusimbi Rescues a Point for Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia striker Timothy Otieno missed a penalty as his side settled for a 1-1 draw against Thika United in a highly entertaining SportPesa Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday

League debutants Nakumatt achieved a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar at the Ruaraka grounds as Sony Sugar beat Western Stima 2-0 in Awendo.

Mwinyi Kibwana was on target for Thika but substitute Godfrey Walusimbi cancelled out his effort in the second half to secure a point for the 15-time champions.

After 20 minutes of wasted chances from K'Ogalo, Kibwana erupted with a sprint from the right, evaded lanky defender Harun Shakava and cut beautifully inside before placing the ball beyond Gor goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Godfrey Walusimbi however levelled matters in the 73rd minute with a free kick that sliced through the Thika defensive wall on its way into the net.

Despite being overwhelming favourites in the match, Gor coach Marcelo Ferreira named a strong side that had saw Rwandan left back Jean Baptiste line up returning to the starting lineup after more than a month out.

Ugandan utility Walusimbi started from the bench and his place was taken by Francis Kahata.

To nobody's surprise, Thika laid emphasis on defense and Christopher Oruchum, Suleiman Ngotho, Sammy Meja and Wilson Anakeya exhibited some superb defending skills in the opening moments of the game.

Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo, Timothy Otieno and even Wellington Ochieng made tangible attempts at goal and succeeded in getting inside their attacking circle, but their efforts were cut each time by the four man Thika defense.

A triple substitution immediately at the breather saw the ineffective Mugiraneza pulled out alongside Kagere and Francis Kahata as Walusimbi, Jacques Tuyisenge and Anthony "Baggio" Mbugua were called upon to salvage the situation.

Gor Mahia continued in their dominating ways in the second period, and Tuyisenge won a penalty in the 67th minute when he was felled inside the box.

Tuyisenge wasn't allowed to take the spot kick and Timothy Otieno stepped forward to take the penalty but couldn't withstand the pressure of the moment and sent the ball directly into Eliud Emase's hands.

A moment of madness saw Gor defender Wellington Ochieng ran into and pushed Sammy Meja, but he escaped with a yellow card.

"We are doing very well in defense. We have conceded just one goal in two games and it was from a free kick so now we need to work on attack so that we can win more games," Thika coach Nicholas Muyoti said after the match.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Nakumatt 2-1 Chemelil Sugar

Sony Sugar 2-0 Western Stima

Ulinzi Stars 1-0 Posta Rangers

Gor Mahia 1-1 Thika United