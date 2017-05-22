Kenya: Tusker to Host AFC Leopards At Kinoru Stadium

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC are expected to stage their home match against AFC Leopards at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County this weekend.

This will be the first match to be held in the stadium after it was closed in June 2014 for renovation, forcing the club to relocate to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to allow for renovation works.

Tusker's Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny on Sunday confirmed that the club will stage its match with Leopards in the stadium after an inspection.

"We have scheduled our Sunday match in our home ground at Kinoru Stadium, although a delegation comprising of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and officials from Tusker FC will inspect the stadium tomorrow," Obiny told Nation Sport on phone.

Obiny said should the delegation approve the Stadium for use, Tusker would stage all their remaining Kenya Premier League matches at the stadium.

"I will comment more about our home playing ground, Kinoru and our future plans after the inspection of the stadium on Monday," he added.

AFC Leopards Team Manager Tony Lidonde said they received communication from Tusker FC stating that their away match will be played at Kinoru Stadium.

"We are prepared to have our away match in Meru County but in case of any changes we have no problems adjusting," Lidonde said.

The development comes three weeks after a sub-commitee of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) Local Organising Team promised to deploy more experts at the stadium to speed up renovation works.

They identified the drainage, pitch and floodlights as areas that needed to be worked on again. At the time, the facility was 70 per cent ready for use.