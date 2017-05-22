Zimbabwe: Boabab Test for Chidzambwa

In-form ZPC Kariba, who are on a five match winning streak, will be put to the test when they visit Ngezi Platinum Star's fortress, Boabab Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League early kick-off tie in Ngezi this afternoon.

Ngezi, lying fifth on the log standings, have built an air of invincibility at their homeground where they have not lost a league match since August 2016.

So far this season, the platinum miners have won three times and drawn once against champions CAPS United at the Boabab.

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa says their clean record will count for nothing against difficult opponents such as Ngezi.

"Our clean record does not mean anything at this moment, especially when we are going to play extremely good opposition. It's going to be a very difficult match but we have to give it our all to make sure we come out with a positive result," Chidzambwa said.

The Kariba-based side is currently on a high after they dispatched champions Makepekepe in a mid-week fixture at Nyamhunga.

Ngezi Platinum gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya, who was voted the best coach for the month of April, however, said his charges were determined to preserve their impressive home record.

"We sat down with the boys and told them that it should not be easy for teams to come to your homeground and take points. And now they have that attitude of not wanting to lose at home and also protecting their territory. I hope that trend will continue even in today's match," Ndiraya said.

"It's going to be a very tough match playing a team that has been winning games home and away. But we are prepared and looking forward to a difficult match," he added.

Ndiraya has had to make do without a number of his key players due to injuries but of late the health bill has been deflating.

Washington Pakamisa, Dominic Mukandi, Byron Madzokere, Nelson Ketala and Clive Agusho remain crocked and are set to miss the ZPC Kariba tie.

Ngezi could end the day on top of the log if they beat ZPC Kariba and second-placed Black Rhinos fail to beat Hwange at Morris Depot in Harare.

Meanwhile, struggling former champions Dynamos' leadership is set to summon coach Lloyd Mutasa to explain the inconsistent results the team is producing, supposedly against the so-called small teams.

Mutasa was given an ultimatum to deliver 23 points from the first 10 matches but he seems to be well off the mark with just seven points from six matches.

Club president Kenny Mubaiwa told Standardsport yesterday that they were not bothered by Mutasa failing to meet the target but would soon engage him to get answers on the team results.

"The ultimatum we gave him is not a big deal because the coach himself knows what this club wants from him. We are going to engage the coach and hear from him why the team is only playing well against big teams and failing against small teams," he said.

Mutasa's future could come under scrutiny again today when he hosts Shabanie at the National Sports Stadium at the back of a home loss to Black Rhinos on Thursday night.