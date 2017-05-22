Zimbabwe: Rams Edge Dragons in Thriller

A LATE converted penalty by in-form St John's College scrum-half, Dillon Brain secured a hard-fought 24-21 home win for St John's College over their bitter rivals St George's College in a see-sawing derby contest at the Honey Field yesterday.

Both sides showed a willingness to run the ball from all areas of the field, especially during the first half, but St George's Dragons went-off the boil in the second half, which allowed the hosts to launch a fightback.

The sell-out crowd was treated to a thrilling encounter as the visitors stormed to an early 14-0 lead after brilliant tries by scrum-half Rukudzo Munyeza and tear away winger Tafadziswa Bunu, which were both converted by flyhalf Russell Biyason.

Having found themselves trailing despite controlling the match for the better part of the first half, St John's College returned from the break a more determined side.

They hit back with two unanswered tries from flyhalf David McGaw and wing Mufaro Chareka, which Brain calmly converted from under the post to draw parity.

St John's College wing Chareka then handed his side the lead for the first time in the match with a try under the post after being sent through by a cleaver switch pass by Brain, who went on to slot home the conversion.

Dragons winger Jordan Mubako then reached out to score a try which was converted from a tight angle by Biyason. With eight minutes left, it looked as if the match would end in a draw.

Brain, however, stepped-up to slot home a penalty under pressure with three minutes to go, to hand his side a famous win.

Selected Schools Rugby Results: Falcon College 29-5 Christain Brothers College (CBC), St John's College 24-21 St George's College, Peterhouse 15-22 Prince Edward, Petra High 10-0 Western Surburbs, Watershed College 32-10 Hillcrest College, Churchill Bulldogs 41-33 Eaglesvale, Gateway 38-17 Allan Wilson

St John's College . . . (0) 24

St George's College . . . (14) 21