THE Zimbabwe women's cricket team would be aiming to finish with a flourish when they face Ireland in the third place playoff match of the ongoing women's quadrangular series in Potchefstroom, South Africa today.

While India and South Africa are expected to battle it out for the series victory in today's final after recording five wins each in six outings so far, Zimbabwe and Ireland will each be hoping to end their campaign on a high with a win in the third place play-off match.

Zimbabwe, the only side without One Day International (ODI) status featuring in the quadrangular series, have already recorded two wins over the Irish in the ongoing series which began on May 4. Another win against a higher ranked opponent would certainly be a strong statement in their bid to attain ODI status.

The Sharne Mayers-captained side recorded a comfortable six wicket victory over Ireland on May 9 before completing a double over the European side with a five wicket win eight days later.

Mayers has led her charges from the front during the series with her unbeaten knock of 46 and Mary-Anne Musonda's 65 not-out proving to be the catalyst of their first win over the Irish.

There have also been some notable individual performances by the likes of top order batter Chipo Mugeri, middle order batter Anesu Mushangwe and bowlers Josephine Nkomo and Tasmen Granger.

Although Zimbabwe has struggled to match the well-drilled South African and Indian teams during the ongoing series, they have shown some progress by consistently beating Ireland.

Ireland have in the past proved to be Zimbabwe's biggest stumbling block towards their quest to attain ODI status at qualifiers major competitions with the former comfortably beating the local side at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Sri Lanka early this year.

The team has, however, shown vast improvement during the ongoing series and another win against Ireland today will certainly show that they have made some progress.

Zimbabwe Women: Sharne Mayers (c), Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri, Esther Mbofana, Josephine Nkomo, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu, Nomatter Mutasa, Loren Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Mary-Anne Musonda, Anesu Mushangwe, Audrey Mazvishaya